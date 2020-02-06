Haunting of Hill House Season 2: Oliver Jackson-Cohen returns to Bly Manor

Advertisement

Another alum from Haunting of Hill House comes back for seconds. Oliver Jackson-Cohen, who starred in the first season of the Netflix anthology thriller with drug addict Luke Crain, is ready to star in Season 2 of The Haunting of Bly Manor.

The information – first published by The Wrap – comes two weeks after Hill House colleague Victoria Pedretti signed up for the follow-up. Jackson-Cohen is said to be playing “a captivating companion” named Peter.

Bly Manor, which is expected to spread on Netflix in 2020, is mainly based on Henry James’ Gothic horror novel The Flip of the Screw, which was completed in a former Nation mansion. Flip of the Screw has already impressed a number of variations, especially a 1950s Broadway play and the 1961 picture The Innocents.

There is no phrase when additional Hill House Season 1 alums – which also included Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Elizabeth Reaser and Timothy Hutton – become members of Season 2.