Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has reportedly canceled a live gig in Houston, USA. Salman’s decision is the result of the fact that the event was organized by Rehan Siddiqui, a Pakistani citizen who is accused of funding activities against India in the United States.

Houston-based Siddiqui is said to have been involved in the past in using the donations from high-profile events to support anti-India activities in the United States. Siddiqui regularly organizes music concerts with Bollywood stars and other celebrities and has held over 400 such shows to date. Celebrities like Saif Ali Khan, Mika Singh, Pankaj Udhas and rapper Baadshah were part of the events hosted by Siddiqui, according to a report on the opindia.com website.

The site also reported that Siddiqui is currently planning to host anti-CAA protests in Houston, along with some Pakistani nationals who have settled there. Last year, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh canceled a performance moderated by Siddiqui. There is still no explanation from Salman that he canceled the show.

A superstar fanpage tagged and tweeted him: “When it comes to the country, Salman Khan never misses an opportunity to make the fans proud. Again, he has canceled the Houston show organized by Pak promoter Rehan Siddiqui was said to be growing funds from events to fund anti-India activities in the United States. @BeingSalmanKhan “.

