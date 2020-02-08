Advertisement

CNN White House correspondent John Harwood and self-proclaimed Keeper of Truth joined CNN newsroom co-moderator Jim Sciutto on Friday to speculatively speculate that President Trump’s “comprehensive investigation” against Adam as revenge for her role Schiff and Mitt could initiate Romney in his impeachment.

Hawrood and Sciutto began to condemn Trump for pushing Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman out of the National Security Council and Harwood said, “We know this is a president who wants to punish his enemies.” Actual reports of Vindman’s future say he was assigned to the Pentagon, a fact Harwood and Sciutto reasonably ignored. This is not exactly a despotic cleanup.

Harwood then wondered about Vindman, who was next on Trump’s hit list: “AAnd as I just said, what’s going to happen now? Is there an investigation – a comprehensive investigation by Hunter Biden and Joe Biden? Is there a comprehensive investigation by Adam Schiff or Mitt Romney? ”

Or maybe instead of baseless speculation about what Trump will do, CNN could see if there was anything shameful about the Bidens. Isn’t that what he has a living free press for?

In support of his conspiracy theory, Harwood added, “You cannot rule out any of these things because this is a president who does not recognize political norms or ethical or constraints of right and wrong.” That essentially means that any paranoid conspiracy about Trump is justified because he’s Trump.

After Harwood complained that the Republicans would not “restrict” him, Sciutto ended the segment by thanking Harwood for “saying it the way it is.”

Here is a transcript for the February 7th show:

CNN

CNN Newsroom with Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto

9:42 ET

JIM SCIUTTO: John Harwood tells how it is in the White House. Thank you very much.