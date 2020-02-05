Harvey Fierstein's new show is about late Congresswoman Bella Abzug from New York

Advertisement

Harvey Fierstein opened a new show. Harvey Fierstein always opens a new show. Since Shakespeare’s time, Harvey Fierstein has always opened a new show. “Bella Bella” is his solo, not an intermittent 90-minute hamathon on the late, loud, powerful, ultra-feminist Congresswoman Bella Abzug in New York. She mentioned topics like “Who the hell is Jane Fonda?” And referred to someone as “an unrestricted gap”.

Tuesday’s opening introduced the Clintons, who came through another door, not through the entrance to the New York Metropolis Heart. He took the aisle. She was just a seat away. All of the audience rose respectfully to applaud them. When Invoice Clinton looked at the audience with me, he mentioned: “Seems they were round in Bella’s time.” Then he informed others about my Smartmouth line: “Some seem to have died.” He seems nice. Where from? His answer: “Eat a lot less; transfer extra. “He also mentioned,” I didn’t know Bella trigger. It was earlier than my time. However, I had heard of her countless times and knew who she was and I really wanted to meet her. I always think of seeing and hearing their conversation when I was nobody and younger and started in politics. “

Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford wore a fantastic full-length fur coat in January. Judy Collins, thinking about hair, had large blonde curls. Rick Miramontez remembered falling asleep when he looked at Lynn Redgrave. Sadly sitting nearby – Vanessa Redgrave.

Advertisement

I really knew Bella. Her mouth was wider than the Grand Canyon. The show, which is currently well planned, shows her struggle for equality, girls’ rights, liberals, Nixon’s impeachment as the primary senator breaking the glass ceiling. Harvey embodies Bella and tells President Trump about certain issues from our past: “Truman has pledged allegiance.” And “FDR is aimed at the economic system, not at serving Jews.” “You have probably made politics proud.”

Bella resisted the Vietnam battle. Bella was the main woman who only used the pool for men. Bella speaks on stage of Harvey Fierstein about supporting homosexual rights, civil rights and the rights of girls.

Even though she left us in 1998, Bella Abzug still speaks.

Please try to concentrate

Ther Frick now shows a group of three works by the father of Impressionism, Paris’ Édouard Manet (1832 to 1883). Just bought a house in Beverly Hills for a fart of this aspect of 14 million … Ellen DeGeneres, whom she might vote for: “Most likely the homosexual.”

Are there our bodies in the basement?

A curiosity about our city. I have long-standing employees, good employees, closed employees – who usually come to my home. We travel together, go out to dinner together, meet below – but not once they have never opened their homes in any of the years. I have never visited them, I have never been invited – and it is a multiple of them – not once these long-time New York homeowners have ever opened the places they are at any time in 25 years Linger. Why? What’s this?

On the Met. Mann says: “I heard Beethoven as soon as he asked his buddy for it.” Since I am completely deaf, tell me why the orchestra is watching me. “And his buddy said,” You want to know if you play in B or F “?” and Beethoven replied: “Don’t make a damned difference to me.”

Only in New York, teenagers, only in New York.