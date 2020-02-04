Advertisement

Mark your calendars – Harry Styles is ready to host and be a musical visitor to Saturday Night Time Dwell.

Styles, 25, will take the stage on November 16 at 30 rock. The Brit presented the appearance on social media on Thursday morning.

“DOUBLE DUTY,” he posted on Instagram and Twitter.

Earlier this month, Styles released the steaming single and the music video “Lights Up”. He teased various potential singles in a series of inaccurate tweets and stirred up his many followers.

The previous band member of One Route is no stranger to this sketch comedy. The boy group has served twice because the musical visitor of the present has stopped in 2012 and 2014 earlier than in 2015.

Styles performed solo in 2017 because the musical visitor moderated Jimmy Fallon. With every appearance, styles appeared in sketches.