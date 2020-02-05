Advertisement

Harry Styles Starts the mysterious messageDo you know who you are’And rumors about the launch of their second album unleash the networks.

Harry Styles has been saying for months that he’s busy with his new music. It’s been two years since the British solo, along with its first album Harry Styles and followers, was slowly getting impatient. It is true that the younger man wished to share his acting career last year, but that doesn’t mean we die because we want to hear new songs from him.

If he had only indicated in the past for a few months that he would be launching new music very quickly, his first single would apparently disappear soon. At least hundreds of his followers are thinking about it. The cause? The clues that might show up.

Advertisement

At first, the younger man printed the phrase “Do” on his social networks just a few days earlier. These two letters were enough to trigger hysteria among his followers. Although it initially seemed irrelevant when his private stylist Harry Lambert said “What do you know who you are?” All alarms went off on his social networks.

Lambert has also shared several advertising posters that represent the phrase in a giant approach. And what seems to be underneath? TPWK’s acronym for Harry’s motto: “Treat people with kindness”. As expected, the singer’s followers and followers assume that this is the advertising campaign of his subsequent album.

I really feel like crying, laughing, dying, dancing, screaming, jumping and so many different things I am doing !!! I can not breathe!! @ Harry_Styles please !!! #DoYouKnowWhoYouAre pic.twitter.com/Eq52CNby4r

– HarryStylesGirlCrush (@ Mercenary09) October 10, 2019

Even though nothing has been confirmed, the posters even bear the Columbia data label Styles. Obviously Harry has prepared all the parts for the start of this new stage.

If so, do you know who you are? It will likely be the identity of the disc or primary single. We really want to find out!

You can learn different styles.