HARRY STYLES BREAKS A NEW RECORD WITH HIS ALBUM “FINE LINE”

Advertisement

Harry Kinds will close massively in 2019 because the singer has proven successful in his solo professional.

With “Positive Line”, the Brit has released a brand new report and surpassed itself, even surpassing the goals that you achieved with its debut album.

#FineLine #HarryStyles No. 1 of the 200 de la década billboards.

Amo los finales felices https://t.co/45ffPAEKPV pic.twitter.com/qKpnKke2oW

Advertisement

– Abigail – Positive Line (@ Abigail63773033) December 29, 2019

In accordance with the Billboard portal, Harry was ranked # 1 in Table 200 for the second week in a row. The singer has managed to promote 89,000 “Positive Line” models and has sold more than half of 1,000,000 copies during his first week of launch. Impressive

This success makes him the most important male artist who is at the top of the checklist for this period. Ed Sheeran did it a long time ago.

“Positive Line” is probably one of the 10 best-selling albums of 2019, regardless of whether it was released after 12 months. The Harries have proven their luck for the singer and shared help messages on social networks.

Harry has already reached two # 1 with “Harry Kinds” and “Positive Line”, no doubt his basic rock, metaphorical lyrics and incredible charisma have managed to overcome thousands of followers. Even artists like Troye Sivan have his album and songs like “Cherry” and “Sunflower vol. 6 ”.