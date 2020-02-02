Harry Potter: A Star of the Saga Will Play in The Crown!

Advertisement

To play Elisabeth II in The Crown’s final season, it won’t be Olivia Colman! Followers will uncover a new face!

There’s a change in Netflix’s flagship sequence, The Crown! Of course, Olivia Colman interpreted Queen Elizabeth II. And that will change!

The Crown sequence has been a great success since 2016! There are even rumors that members of the royal household are thrilled! Stéphane Bern said: “I agreed to be the ambassador for France to this Netflix sequence, which I find incredible. I have spoken to members of the royal household who are enthusiastic about it. It even seems that Queen Elizabeth worships. But we don’t cover the Windsor’s turbulence!

Advertisement

Even if she guessed the sequence, the queen denied the connection between the mother of Charles and Lord Porchester. Season 3 features an episode of this affair. Olivia Colman embodies the 93-year-old monarch. She has received several awards. However, this does not appear to be sufficient to maintain its function.

A NEW ACTRESS FOR ELISABETH II IN THE CROWN SERIES!

Olivia Colman served as the monarch in season three and four of The Crown. For the last season, however, it looks like a new actress is coming to swap them. This new actor also appeared in the famous Harry Potter saga! This is the very talented actress Imelda Staunton! She embodies Dolores Umbridge in Harry Potter.

The producer and screenwriter from The Crown gave his opinion. He says: “Imelda has immense expertise and will be a nice successor to Claire Foy and Olivia Colman. He also announced that season five will be the finale. It will tell the story of Elizabeth II in the 21st century! So it seems logical that the administrators want to change the actress. The queen is much older than in different seasons.