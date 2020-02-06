Advertisement

The duke and duchess of Sussex have been “driven out” of the country, actor Brian Cox said.

The Succession star, 73, praised the queen, but said that “when she’s gone, the whole bloody shooting competition should disappear.”

He told ES Magazine: “They (some media) have forced Meghan and Harry to leave the country.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Yui Mok / PA)

“Let’s not fool them, they have driven them away, and yes, I have no doubt at all, some of them are racist.

“It is terrible what happened to them.”

His comments came after Harry and Meghan started a new life in Canada after they decided to give up royal duties for financial freedom.

Cox said: ‘I think the queen is a wonderful woman and what she has done is incredible.

“But when she’s gone, the whole bloody shooting match must go, I really think so.

“Until then, we will not end this feudal hold on our culture and our system.”

Credit; PA

The Scottish actor also talked about his role as Logan Roy in the hit TV drama Succession.

“One part that I just tell everyone she is f * off is bliss,” he said, “because I want to tell people the f * off all the time in my own life.”

“I don’t buy this nonsense that cursing is a sign of limited vocabulary.

“Swearing well can be incredibly expressive.”

The full interview will be published in this week’s ES number on Thursday.

