The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended an exclusive JP Morgan event in one of their first engagements since stepping down as high-ranking royals, a palace source said.

It is unclear whether the couple who are committed to becoming financially more independent have been paid for their role as speakers at a banking giant summit held in Miami on Thursday.

An unnamed source reported the New York Post page 6, which reported the story first. The couple led JP Morgan’s Alternative Investment Summit. “It was all very quiet, with a lot of certainty,” said the source.

Meghan was introduced by Gayle King, moderator of CBS News, before speaking to her husband at the 1 hotel in South Beach, Page Six reported.

The Mirror reported that the couple could have earned up to £ 400,000 through the event, according to “PR experts”.

Harry is reported to have spoken about the mental health issue he has spoken publicly about in the past. In 2017, the Duke told a television documentary about how he asked for advice after the death of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales.

There is still no reference to the event on the couple’s Instagram account of Sussex Royal.

Last month, the couple announced to their 11.2 million followers that they would step down from their royal duties and spend more time in North America. They will no longer use their HRH titles, represent the Queen, or exercise royal duties and military appointments.

After an agreement with high-ranking members of the royal family, which comes into force in the spring, they will no longer receive any money from the tax-financed state grant. That is around 5% of their income. The remaining 95% of their income currently comes from the Duchy of Cornwall.

It is believed that the couple will continue to receive money from Prince Charles under the new agreement. It is unclear whether this will come from the Duchy, his personal fortune, or both.

JP Morgan’s Alternative Investment Summit takes place annually in Miami and is attended by billionaires, including Microsoft founder Bill Gates and millionaire baseball player Alex Rodriguez.