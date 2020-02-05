Harrison Ford plays in Indiana Jones 5 directed by Steven Spielberg: Bollywood News

Advertisement

Seasoned actor Harrison Ford returns to legendary Indiana Jones franchise. The actor will repeat the role in Indiana Jones 5 directed by Steven Spielberg.

Lucasfilm’s president, Kathleen Kennedy, told BBC News on Sunday (February 1st): “We’re working on getting the script where we want it, and then we can get started.”

“Harrison Ford will be involved, yes. It is not a restart. It is a sequel. He can’t wait, “she said.

Indiana Jones 5 is expected to be released in 2021.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull were released in 2008. Cate Blanchett, Karen Allen, Shia LaBeouf, Ray Winstone, John Hurt and Jim Broadbent are also part of the supporting presentation. In 1957 the archaeologist and adventurer Dr. Henry “Indiana” Jones Jr. is put back into action and gets into a Soviet conspiracy to uncover the secret behind mysterious artifacts called crystal skulls.

