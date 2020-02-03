Harley Quinn Trailer: Kaley Cuoco Spits Out Big Bangs! Pows! Thunks! as Gotham's infamous Queenpin

Advertisement

“Big Bang” takes on a whole new meaning for Kaley Cuoco in her upcoming animated collection, Harley Quinn, a brand new trailer that was released on Saturday night together with the DC Universe panel at the San Diego Comedian-Con.

Cuoco, who can currently be a state producer, is leaving Gotham’s cheeky Queenpin, who is notoriously performed by Margot Robbie on the Suicide Squad.

Buying and selling punches and / or looks with the anti-heroine in the action-packed clip are the familiar faces of, among others, Batman, Poison Ivy and The Joker, who still lands in the target of a punch as effectively as a punch line.

The disrespectful (and to put it mildly!) Cartoon – whose pilot was just as effectively screened by the panel – will make its digital subscription service debut this fall. After all, the lead girl did a penny on CBS ‘missed Big Bang concept for an incredibly profitable 12-year run.

To watch the trailer, press PLAY on the video above. Then tell us the following: Will you experience Harley Quinn’s wild journey? Or do you want to make Birds of Prey (and the fantastic emancipation of One Harley Quinn) come to the cinemas?