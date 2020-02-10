Harley Quinn and the birds of prey spoil the character's R-rated dreams

Advertisement

One thing is clear Looney Tunes about Harley Quinn, most likely the mix of self-knowledge and ultraviolet slapstick comedy. So ask Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti about the great, eerily poetic obscenity in Harley Quinn & The RaptorsIt is tiring not to hear Conner’s sluggish giggles as the happiness of a cartoon artist’s brush preparing to pull an anvil over Wile E. Coyote’s head. “By the way, that’s all Amanda,” says Palmiotti. “She’s the one who gets the sailors out of the bar, you know?”

“It’s funny because after we played Harley together,” says Conner, referring to the couple’s time writing the “New 52-era, mainstream DC Universe” guide. “We weren’t allowed to insert swear words. It’s completely understandable. So I actually had to be inventive with non-curse phrases, and occasionally I could give you one thing that sounded really worse than the curse phrase that had changed it. After that I’m wondering whether after we start following this guide I just have to be anti-climactic if I only use general curses, so I had to be really inventive with my curse phrases. ”And so it came about a complete break sequence on the unique preview pages that you see here.

Conner and Palmiotti most likely awarded Harley this facet of Paul Dini and Bruce Timm after writing their solo guide for more than 7 years and 80 points. They are perhaps the most responsible for cementing their voice as the Comedian reader’s passport. “(W) did it for me when she works together and drives different characters crazy,” says Conner. For Palmiotti, her voice is expressed in the structure of the story. “The worst thing that can happen is that the reader thinks that he knows the place where it is created because she has a whole host of personalities, and … in one fell swoop she changes her mind or gets distracted.” , he says . “A great Harley story is unpredictable. A bad Harley story is insanely predictable. “

Advertisement

More information: Every DC comic and every DCEU Easter egg in the Birds of Prey film

In fact, Harley’s unpredictability is a unique problem for her authors. “I am currently dealing with the third problem and we are currently writing it. It is not as if we had chosen the first two,” says Palmiotti. Harley is just as likely to distance himself from her writers as the various characters in the story. For readers, however, Harley’s unpredictability is good for its creators. “As long as we all know where it ends up, for me it is the beauty of the figure that it comes out from under us all the time, and now we have to involve it in the story again. But that’s what makes it charming does, “he says.” If you see that birds of prey Movie, it’s really right on the giant screen, the similar factor. “

Quinn’s uniqueness is not limited to its unpredictability. At first she was not created as a cartoon character, but for Batman: the animated sequence by Dini and Timm in 1992 and is possibly the third hottest Batman character to get used to different media after Batman and her crappy ex, the Joker. And their representations in different media – in the Arkham Video games that injustice Video games, their personal cartoon about DC Universe and films have spoken to each other in the past and influenced each other in ways that are unusual for different comedian characters. That changes a little with Conner and Palmiotti’s final stance. The cartoon is, among other things, an incredible translation of the insanity and comedy of their comics, and Margot Robbie’s film Harley, especially about this latest incarnation, is a deliberate attempt for Robbie’s half, Conner and Palmiotti’s comics to stage Harley’s screen. “I really feel like she met Harley exactly as we wrote it,” says Conner. Palmiotti replies: “We were lucky enough to see her immediately after the screening of Suicide Mission and birds of prey, and our dialogue suits her: “How did I do it? What do you suppose “For Palmiotti, surprisingly, Robbie’s subtle efficiency makes it profitable.” I think the special thing about her is … her facial expression. She is able to warp and show her feelings there. “

you will also learn: birds of prey that end in a defined way

0 “width: 100%; top: 100%; place: absolute; left: 0px; prime: 0px; overflow: hidden” frameborder = “0” kind = “textinhalt / html” src = “https: // dailymotion. Com / embed / playlist / x64kq2? autoplay = 1 & mute = 1 “width =” 100% “top =” 100% “enable =” autoplay “allowfullscreen =” “>

Harley Quinn and the birds of prey offers Conner and Palmiotti the opportunity to do more with and around Harley than before. “I didn’t understand how much I could enjoy Renee Montoya,” says Conner. “Now Atlee is emerging,” says Palmiotti. “Now we have extra ivy. Now we’ve brought almost Batman’s entire villain gallery into play on one level. Now we have a scene with Harley and Alfred that will probably be memorable … but we break down with the Joker. ” Harley Quinn & the Birds of Prey Joker will do it pretty much like Douchebag’s ex-boyfriend Joker Harley Quinn animated sequence. “Harley is actually aware of how best to press Joker’s buttons … she exposes some of his weaknesses, and it’s a humorous way of doing it,” says Palmiotti. “It’s not the darkest comedian.”

Here’s what DC has to say about the guide.

HARLEY QUINN AND THE BIRDS OF PREY # 1 written by AMANDA CONNER and JIMMY PALMIOTTI

Graphics and hood by AMANDA CONNER

Variant hood from ARTHUR ADAMS

The inventive staff that Harley Quinn revised returns endlessly to change their world as soon as it happens – and this time the gloves are off!

Harley Quinn has prevented Gotham Metropolis from separating from The Joker and discovering a house and some kind of household in Coney Island. However, if she gets a suggestion she won’t reject, she’ll have no choice but to slip into the metropolis so quietly, hoping to be gone sooner than anyone – especially her ex – learns she’s been there is. But for Harley “as quiet as she wants” is much louder … and sooner than she will say “Holee Bounty Hunters, Batman”, the Joker hit every villain in the metropolis on the head – and the only staff is robustly sufficient (or curvy enough) to return for their protection are the birds of prey!

The lousy sequel to one of DC’s classiest runs is right here! Get in early before we come to our senses!

And below are the preview pages. Take a look and let Harley, the birds or the relaxation of the Black Label Steady spoil you with sun!