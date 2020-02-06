Harbor Day pulls Gianna Bryant's jersey out of the game

Advertisement

Gianna Bryant’s private school honors her keepsake in an emotional jersey retirement ceremony

Published on February 6, 2020 at 8:02 pm

MANILA, Philippines – While the world continues to honor memories of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, Harbor Day Middle School in California retired on Wednesday, February 5 (Thursday), the deceased 13-year-old’s No. 2 jersey transferred, February 6, Filipino time).

The widowed Vanessa Bryant shared on her Instagram account the emotional ceremony that celebrated the life of her fallen daughter Gigi on and off the square.

While Vanessa was understandably silent on social media immediately after the terrible helicopter crash that killed her husband, daughter, and seven others, she has since filled her account with loving tributes to honor her memory.

Like Kobe, Gigi is well remembered in sports circles with murals and other forms of tribute around the world. (READ: ‘GirlDad’ LeBron James dials Gianna Bryant’s number for All-Star Game)

Recently, the great Los Angeles Clippers man, Montrezl Harrell, also wrote her name on his sneakers in his game against the Miami Heat.

“Mambacita” even got its name at the sold-out Staples Center during the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against Portland, where the organization represented everything in their nightly tribute to the Bryants. – Rappler.com