Happy 42nd birthday, Ashton Kutcher: experience his most romantic PDA moments with Mila Kunis

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis shared so many candy moments together as we try some of our favorites in public and on Ashton’s 42nd birthday!

Happy Birthday, Ashton Kutcher! So many followers grew up when they saw the actor and humorous man mature over the years. From his time in the 1970s to his latest role as a double father and husband of his former co-star in the 1970s Mila Kunis, 36. These two actually have a famous romance. Although they met on the set of the popular collection from the early 2000s, it took a while for the couple to express their longstanding friendship in one thing significantly more. According to their own relationships with Demi Moore and Macauley CulkinMila and Ashton recently made the big step. And since then they have been collective! Two teenagers later – Wyatt, 5 and Dimitri, 3 – the couple seems happier than ever!

And Ashton and Mila just know how to keep the spark alive! Mila and Ashton regularly have the opportunity to simply show how much they love each other. On May 17, 2019, the couple was captured while sharing a candy feast while spending a while in Los Angeles. The informal day trip was made a lot more special as the two reaffirmed their love and affection for one another, proving that their love is still robust after almost 4 years!

In fact, these two typically show their love with their notoriously foolish antics. While attending a LA Dodgers baseball sport was the right alternative for Ashton and Mila to take a selfie! The couple made humorous faces when they appeared on the digital camera. Ashton opened his mouth wide and narrowed his eyes as Mila said goodbye. It was such a sweet, entertaining second that the couple captured.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis take an entertaining selfie at a Dodgers baseball sport [David J Phillip / AP / Shutterstock].

But even when the couple is on the pink carpet, they discover moments in which they create an intimate atmosphere. While Ashton and Mila sat on the pink carpet at Mountain View’s sixth annual breakthrough price on December 3, 2017, they smiled brightly for the cameras as they posed together. The couple looked so good collectively and even shared only a few candy moments. On one level, Ashton leaned over to Mila to whisper candy as the two giggled. It was such a candy show of affection and affection and fans totally liked it!

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis on the pink carpet at the sixth annual breakthrough price in Mountain View, California, on December 3, 2017 [Peter Barreras / Invision / AP / Shutterstock].

Since their marriage in July 2015, Ashton and Mila’s union has grown stronger day by day. All these years later, they have proven that the spark of their love is still there, and show their affection as typical of children as they do! To see additional photos of Ashton and Mila showing their love, click in the gallery above!