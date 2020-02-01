Happy 2nd birthday, Stormi Webster: Check out the cutest photos of Kylie Jenner's daughter

Advertisement

It’s Stormi Webster’s second birthday! In honor of this milestone, we would like to revisit the cutest pictures from the past two years.

Stormi Webster celebrates a milestone on February 1st – its second birthday! The beautiful little woman is the daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scottwho are not afraid to exhibit them publicly in the two years since they started. Stormi has a pretty lavish life and has taken personal planes with her all over the world. During the 2019 summer season, she traveled to Italy on Kylie’s birthday on a household trip. She has also walked on a red carpet – Kylie and Travis presented the premiere of Travis’ documentary Travis Scott: Look Mother I Can Fly in August 2019.

Because of her famous father and mother, Stormi was talked about much earlier than she was born. Kylie graduated in 2017 to keep her pregnancy secret. That’s why the followers have spent months thinking about whether they are really expecting a toddler or not. At the time, she and Travis had only been together for a few months (they started their relationship in April 2017), so a possibly pregnant person here felt quite shocked. Though Kylie was photographed a few times with an obvious child weakness throughout the year, she didn’t really confirm that she was pregnant.

It wasn’t until February 4, 2018 that Kylie FINALLY broke her silence regarding the child information. She revealed on Instagram that her little wife was born on February 1, and shared an intimate YouTube video that confirmed all of her pregnancy footage. In the months when Kylie said goodbye, she saved Stormi primarily from social media, but eventually gave way and now loves to share pictures and films of the toddler.

