Hannah Montana could return to Disney with a prequel

Billy Ray Cyrus, who appeared as Hannah Montana’s father in the fashionable Disney collection, recently revealed that Hannah’s world may be back on the screens with new materials. Within the collection, Billy Ray was a musician who was determined to withdraw from the stage to take care of his household, and later passed into the management of his daughter Miley when she started a musical profession.

The artist, who had worked with his daughter in real life, explained that the Disney company is currently in discussions about anticipating the story of Hannah Montana.

🙏🏼 ICYMI | , Billy Ray Cyrus confirmed that the prequel of “Hannah Montana” with Disney is in the works! , Speaking to HollywoodLife, Billy explained: “They’re talking about doing a prequel, which I might be able to do immediately … As a result of the importance, I’ll get my mullet back.” The collection, which ended in the past after four seasons and two feature films almost nine years ago, left fans with positive impressions of the double life of Miley Ray Stewart as a young person and pop star. The collection had Miley Cyrus the title character and Billy Ray Cyrus as her father, Robbie Ray Stewart. , The prequel would almost certainly discover the history of the Stewart household before Miley turned into Hannah Montana and find out that Robbie Ray was a popular national star again when he was young. , Excited enough for the prequel? , , Tags: #Disney #HannahMontana

An offer shared by Geeky Updates (@geekyupdates) on February 4, 2020 at 10:05 a.m. PST

“You are talking about filming a prequel, which I could do immediately on a case-by-case basis, as that would mean I should use a mullet again.”

The collection includes four seasons aired on Disney Channel and two films that complement the story. However, Billy Ray says there is a lot of material behind Miley’s story that could possibly be exploited.

The fans of the collection were thrilled with the opportunity, but in addition to fears that the continuation of Lizzie McGuire’s collection, which canceled its recordings to rethink the concept, attempted to provide information.