Scenes from the 47th Annual March for Life in Washington, DC, January 24, 2020 (Katie Yoder)

The air was warmer than usual and Friday March’s sentiment for life in Washington was high as life demonstrators gathered in the National Mall to protest abortion and express support for mothers and their unborn children.

The demonstrators, many of them teenagers and women with young children who had traveled long distances to be there, had good reason for their smiling enthusiasm. This year’s 47th annual march followed a year of victories for the pro-life movement, including several lawsuits suggesting that at the end of the tunnel, a light may shine on those hoping to gain access to states for abortions to topple and possibly even topple Roe v. Wade, the pioneering Supreme Court case in 1973 that legalized abortion nationwide.

One case in particular raised hope that access to abortion could soon again be the prerogative of individual states. The Supreme Court will discuss a law in Louisiana in March requiring abortion doctors to be admitted to a hospital within 30 miles of their clinic. This is a testimony that many abortionists do not have. Law critics are threatening to set up an abortion clinic in Louisiana, which hosts approximately 10,000 abortions each year.

The law to protect against unsafe abortion was introduced by Democratic Senator Katrina Jackson, who argues that her law is “a health standard law” that is “very reasonable”.

“It is very important for the pro-life movement and for women across Louisiana because it ensures that abortion health care standards are not lower,” Jackson told National Review Thursday in the pro-life Save the Storks’s Annual Stork Ball group in Washington.

Jackson, a Baptist and lawyer, has served in the Louisiana House of Representatives since 2012 and was elected unopposed in October to represent a district in northeastern Louisiana. In recent years, she has been the standard-bearer of an increasingly rare breed, the Pro-Life Democrats, and she spoke at this year’s March for Life.

“Imagine that. A woman is bleeding during the procedure. Who do you want? You want a competent doctor who has access to medical care at that time,” Jackson continued.

Under current Louisiana law, doctors in outpatient surgical centers must have access to a nearby hospital so that a doctor who knows what went wrong can coordinate with the hospital if an operation fails. This standard does not apply to abortion clinics.

“Basically, without knowing it, Louisiana had a lower standard of care for women who opted for abortions in some places,” said Jackson. “This is how we made sure that the standard of health care that we introduced in Louisiana for years also applies to abortion.”

She added that contrary to popular belief, not all abortionists were gynecologists, claiming that a radiologist and optician had been hired to perform abortions in Louisiana.

Jackson also said she heard “terrible stories” from women who had had abortions from doctors who were unconnected to the hospital. If there was a problem, the bleeding patient was sent to an ambulance, no call was made to the hospital, and the woman often had to undergo uterine removal or surgery to remove her uterus.

“A decision in a woman’s life prevents her from ever having a child again,” said Jackson.

“It’s that simple. A doctor who doesn’t have access cannot go to a hospital to take you in and tell them what happened,” she continued. “So that’s going to be very important. We pay attention to competence and continuity the Care. “

The Louisiana case will be the first major abortion litigation since Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation of conservative justice to replace retired Attorney General Anthony Kennedy. The cementing of a conservative majority has triggered a manic reaction among the country’s abortion rights groups, which is now routinely reversing Roe v. Wade was seen as an immediate threat to the health of American women.

“Access to abortion is a thread in this country, and this case could break that thread,” said Alexis McGill Johnson, Acting President and CEO of Planned Parenthood.

But Jackson remains confident that events of the past year have given the National Democrats room to distance themselves from the party’s orthodontic orthodoxy, as did the state-level Democrats in their home state.

“We hope that one day when it comes to the pro-life movement, D.C. will look more like Louisiana,” she added. “If we see people attacking you for being a democrat for life, we’ll come to your aid.”

“We are fighting for a place in the party, but we recognize that this is not a party expense,” said Jackson. “And so we will never resign to stand up for life.”

Louisiana Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards has also broken with his party on abortion issues and signed a separate “heartbeat bill” last summer prohibiting abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected around the sixth week of pregnancy before many women I even know that they are pregnant.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the real-life Susan B. Anthony List, expressed high hopes for the Louisiana case.

“There is core common sense that the Supreme Court cannot miss,” Dannenfelser told the National Review at March for Life. “It gives them the opportunity to reject what I think is a mistake on the edge of the Hellerstedter Falls.”

This case, Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt, was decided by the Supreme Court in 2016. The majority ruled that abortion physicians in Texas do not have hospital admission rights, or that abortion clinics must meet standards for surgical centers because these requirements are an “undue burden” on women who seek abortions and are therefore in violation of the constitution. The Louisiana case does not include the provision that clinics must meet standards for surgical centers.

Dannenfelser, formerly a passionate supporter of Pro-Choice, also agreed with Jackson, saying that she believed the Democratic Party was slowly moving in a pro-life direction, and expressed hope that the party could “go back wherever she used to be what is pro-life candidate hugging and the conscience imposing on the candidate. “

“I think this is a story to tell because it hasn’t fully unfolded, but I think what happens is a rift in the Democratic Party base on this particular issue,” said Dannenfelser. “The national party does not reflect the base. The closer you get to people’s will. , , The more Pro-Life this group gets. “

According to an NPR / PBS NewsHour / Marist poll conducted last summer, more than half of Democratic voters, 55 percent, are in favor of abortion doctors needing hospitalization. 41 percent of Democrats also support the ban on abortion after 24 weeks. 32 percent would even prohibit abortion if heartbeat activity was found in the fetus after about six weeks.

For women suffering from abortion pain, Dannenfelser encouraged them to accept the love of the pro-life movement, which is behind all lawsuits and campaigns.

“Reconciliation, conversion of the heart, restoration of mind, body and soul are the focus of this movement. You can’t miss it if you walk around here, ”Dannenfelser said, pointing to the crowd of demonstrators gathered. “So every woman who had an abortion herself, close to an abortion, helped someone else get one, come back. Listen to your heart. Only love made this movement grow and we all hug. “

