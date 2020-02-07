Hangar for Goodyear airship in Carson has just disappeared - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

Q. Honk, I saw you set up a hangar for the newest Goodyear airship in Carson some time ago. As soon as it went up, it was mysteriously dismantled. What’s going on?

– Jay Tautalafua, Carson

ON. Honk is not entirely sure – but something did not go well.

In December 2017, an inflatable hangar came to life at the Goodyear base, just off the 405 freeway. It was about 100 meters long and nine stories high, had air pockets and was made of polyester fabric, which was coated with synthetic plastic, so that it could bend and move when the wind in Santa Ana got restless.

20 fans kept the hangar afloat.

At some point a long time ago everything was gone. Honk found evidence that the hangar had been there for at least a few months. Goodyear was cryptic when he turned to the tire company.

“These are all the details that I need to share at this point,” said Priscilla DeCapua, a Goodyear spokeswoman. “Based on illustrations and a third-party design, Goodyear tried in 2017 to use an inflatable hangar for its Carson base. Due to unexpected circumstances, the company is currently considering other options for a hangar on the property. ”

Honk also contacted Lindstrand Technologies in the UK, who made the hangar with the Goodyear logo on the side but received no response.

For this reason, the airship is currently taking regular trips to repair and maintain the closed Tustin Marine Corps Air Station, which has two gigantic hangars. (These hangars were built in the early 1940s and were initially used by the U.S. Navy airships that patrolled the coast during World War II and later the U.S. Navy.)

Hangarlessness is not a novelty.

The Carson base was put into operation in 1968, and the airships stationed there had had no hangar for decades and were only tied to the airfield.

By the way, a Honk employee was in the old and new realms – and he says that traveling in the current one is particularly beneficial.

Q. I have a handicap sign, but I have registered two cars under my name. I switch off driving and often forget to exchange the sign for the car I drive. Can I get two handicap posters, one for each car?

– Keith Jenkins, Seal Beach

ON. No.

However, you have options.

“You may only have one permanent poster at any time” Jaime Garza, a spokesman for the automotive department, said Honk.

But …

You could get handicapped number plates for at least one of your cars and keep the plate for flexibility in the other, for example, if you jump into a friend’s car or go on a trip and rent a convertible and a cruise on Oahu – sorry, you have honk put in a dreamy state. … but you get the idea.

