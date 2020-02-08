Hamilton star Miguel Cervantes and his wife celebrate life service for the late daughter

Advertisement

“Hamilton” star Miguel Cervantes and wife Kelly Cervantes said goodbye to their late daughter Adelaide on Sunday with a festival of life service.

“No amount of flowers, meals, alcohol, or phrases can fill the gap that has remained in Adelaide’s absence, and I don’t need that now,” Kelly signed a photo on Instagram of her and Miguel, who holds Adelaide.

The three-year-old died on October 12 after suffering from extreme childhood epilepsy.

Miguel and Kelly shared on Instagram last week that they had hosted a “Celebration of Life” service for Adelaide on the Internet this Sunday, saying, “Everyone is welcome to take part in your most colorful garments.”

The event took place at the Harold Washington Chicago Public Library. Friends were inspired to donate to the CURE Epilepsy base.

In line with Individuals, a number of Miguel’s “Hamilton” co-stars participated along with Andrew Name. They performed “Til the Calm Comes”, a melody that Miguel wrote for Adelaide.

The 40-minute ceremony included various musical numbers reminiscent of an orchestra in which the Beatles “Right Here Comes the Solar” and “Seasons of Love” from “Lease” were heard. “Coco.”

Miguel informed the members of “Adelaide’s military”: “For everyone who touched and comforted her and tried to save a lot from her, you will be an element of our household all the time. Adelaide will live on in all of us. I have the feeling that she is now dancing and smiling properly. “