Hamilton Musical Review: Still great

Lin-Manuel Miranda, actor and creator of the play “Hamilton”, bends in front of the audience after the play’s premiere on Broadway in New York on August 6, 2015. (Lucas Jackson / Reuters)

Five years later with new eyes.

“I’m not throwing my shot away.” “Immigrants, we’re doing the job.” “Aaron Burr, sir.” “Young, ragged and hungry.” is.â € Five years after it opened, Hamilton is part of the common cultural slang. No other Broadway musical since West Side Story has produced such a well-known and popular list of songs. Still, Hamilton doesn’t have something for everyone. During the break last night, a man with a red face grumbled that the show was unbearable. “Does anyone ever go out?” He asked no one as if asking for permission.

Any suggestion to take out a second mortgage on your home to see Hamilton on Broadway is unfounded, but tickets can now be bought without restructuring your existence. (A recent check on the Ticketmaster website showed that tickets for the orchestra change hands for $ 233.) Hamilton is just a Broadway show, and not everyone loves telling a story in song and dance. It probably won’t change your life. Still, it’s the best Broadway musical of the past 30 years, an imaginative, informative, emotionally engaging, and electrically entertaining experience. Is it worth the thousand dollars to take your family with you? I think it is. My small four-person household just made it the first Broadway show we all saw together, and although I was worried that my eight-year-old daughter wouldn’t be there at 10 a.m. (an evening that started at 6 p.m.) last curtain could create seven) In this case, her only difficulty was that she was so shaken by the third climatic duel that she sought refuge in her mother’s lap.

Shortly after Hamilton opened on February 17, 2015 in New York’s small, experimental public theater off-Broadway in Greenwich Village, I heard about it from theater officials. A colleague was thrilled and saw it again and again. Another reported that he was equally enthusiastic and that Paul McCartney was sitting in front of him the night he was there. Nevertheless, New York Post theater columnist Michael Riedel was skeptical about the long-term prospects of what he ridiculed as a “rap musical”. People don’t know that, but Michael is 110 years old and would have preferred the show to be more like Gypsies. When it opened on Broadway in August, I was commissioned to write about theater for The New Criterion, and Hamilton was my opening column.

What has changed in five years? The score and story are now known, but the cast is new. In the title role, the pint-sized actor Jimmie “JJ” Jeter (who is black like the actors from Burr, Washington, Jefferson, Monroe and Madison) brings a wild energy to the stage, much more a shabby outsider than the series’ author, Lin- Manuel Miranda when he originally played it. As Aaron Burr, Daniel Breakers is not as effective as Leslie Odom Jr., who launched the role and won Tony against Miranda for it. Breakers towers over Jeter and with his large, shaved head he exudes a kind of complacency instead of the agitated and guilty way that Odom played the part played in the cool shadow of Burr’s shocking announcement up on the show. “And I’m the damn fool who shot him.” Tamar Greene, who plays Washington, is a giant who literally embodies the general’s place in history, while the actor Jefferson, who is amusingly named James, plays Monroe Iglehart is cheerful, smart, and plump, and provides an excellent foil for the ever-serious Hamilton while the two rap debates are about public debt and whether to help France. The Schuyler sisters provide the most beautiful voices in the production, with Krystal Joy Brown offering a moving Eliza and Mandy Gonzalez a clever and cagey Angelica.

Despite the strength of the cast from top to bottom, as was the case the first time I saw Hamilton, the show stealer is the actor who plays George III, the lonely white man among the main characters. Euan Morton is hilarious when he tries to filter his request through his royal condescension with the colonial upstart. The unsuspecting king may be one of those classic Broadway roles that slay audiences anytime, anywhere, from energy-saving junior high productions to the top. In any case, Morton seizes the opportunity by using the Americans in songs like “You’ll Be Back” and “What Comes Next” as the story prepares to confuse him.

For all the cleverness of the series, creating lyrics from historical records, it is the heart, deep feeling of love and loss for Hamilton after his daring day in Weehawken that elevates it to the sublime empire. His widow Eliza has the last words in the series that commemorate the 50 years she lived without him, built an orphanage, and funded the Washington Monument. At the end of the evening, we don’t just know Hamilton. we love him. And the show itself feels like one of the most gorgeous monuments to an American ever built. “Who lives, who dies, who tells your story?” Asks Eliza. Hamilton lived, Hamilton died, and Lin-Manuel Miranda told Hamilton so beautifully that Hamilton lives again.