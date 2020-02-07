Advertisement

It’s been a while since we heard a new Hamilton Leithauser song, but throughout the week he has hinted that this will change soon. Leithauser has repeatedly annoyed the arrival of a new single on social networks. And yesterday we got an amusing preview of the track in a short clip in which Ethan Hawke beat Leithauser. Today the song in question “Here They Come” is finally here.

In a voiceover in yesterday’s video, Leithauser explained that all of the songs on his upcoming album relate to specific people. “Here They Come” is about a friend who runs away from his problems, “he said in a press release today.” When it gets difficult, he tends to just cut and run. The song is about the particular moment, in which the lights go on in a cinema, in which he has been hiding all day and which is just putting the complications of life back in the spotlight. “

It is an amusing and captivating (and honestly overly reliable) scene, and the song mimics its structure. In the beginning, Leithauser is a murmur over soft guitars that plays an almost Simon & Garfunkel-like melody, as if you were being led out of the theater when “all sweets are gone” and “popcorn in your loafers”. Then the song breaks into a livelier but sadder passage, and Leithauser’s delivery intensifies as he sings: “I was a fool / I was blind / I closed my eyes half the time.” The rest of the song echoed our protagonist reflected and was overwhelmed by his worries when he is back in the outside world. Check it out below.

Advertisement

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-2-wL9EdNZY (/ embed)

“Here They Come” is now available from Glassnote Records.