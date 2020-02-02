Halsey was followed during a concert

Advertisement

The singer had to resist this aggression.

Halsey sells her new album “Manic”, so the singer performed a live performance to enjoy the unloading with her followers. Nevertheless, not everything went as expected and has recently suffered from the annoyance of a fan with a full presentation.

A video was broadcast on social media about the place where Halsey was in the middle of her presentation. The unfortunate reason was when a fan started calling G-eazy, the singer’s ex-boyfriend’s title.

Advertisement

Halsey left and didn’t give a damn picture. twitter.com/sBSRoC7OIv

– yari ⛓ (@yvritza) February 2, 2020

Halsey didn’t like that, interrupting the live performance and confirming her anger at the fan who was bothering her with someone who had previously broken her. First she made a warning and was finally determined to ask if she was far from the place. UNRWA! G-eazy had been with her for a few years in the past, but the rapper suffered from problems with dangerous substances, apparently she was untrue and mistreated her.

The singer posted a message on her Instagram account after the incident requesting that you never feel sick. Her followers climbed here for her protection and applauded that she had the courage to face her attacker.