Halsey makes the relationship with Evan Peters an official Instagram member

Have singer Halsey and American horror story actor Evan Peters confirmed their relationship? According to social media requirements, YES!

The couple were noticed when they held Halsey’s Halloween meeting with their fingers on Friday evening and the artist “Graveyard” published pictures with her rumored boo on Instagram (second picture in the above publication). The singer, dressed as a Gothic icon, Marilyn Manson, while the actor wore a costume of the Insane Clown Posse.

“Resident Goths,” Halsey labeled the picture. You can try additional snapshots at a subsequent songwriter release in the evening.

Rumors of a romance between the two started last month when the two entertainers noticed that they felt comfortable in Six Flags.

The 25-year-old singer had previously met YungBlud and the rapper G-Eazy from Oakland. Peters, 32, broke up with actress Emma Roberts in Might.