Halsey calls Troll, who repeatedly said the name of her ex G-Eazy during the pre-Super Bowl concert

Halsey demonstrated on her February 1 live shows that she tolerated no disrespect when she tried to identify a troll who challenged her ex-boyfriend G-Eazy’s identity during her pre-enormous bowl efficiency at BudXMiami.

HalseyThe 25-year-old was positively advised that the gang could also be on stage with their pre-tremendous bowl gift, but will not accept any disregard or interjection by anyone! The singer bought the main consideration when she was determined to bravely stand up for herself and name a troll who saved herself from calling her ex’s ID. G-Eazy, 30, throughout their efficiency at BudXMiami on February 1st. She didn’t wait for both of them again.

“If you say G-Eazy again, I’ll kick you out,” Halsey said in the microphone before going to the world where the troll was shit on me, look at me. I throw your ass out of the kingship. You won’t treat me so disrespectfully in my presence. “

After trying to find out exactly who the culprit was, the pop singer “With out Me” was received with great help by the gang, and he or she finally led them straight into a song that expressed their disapproval of the screecher. “F *** that one !!!”, she said earlier into the microphone when many joined the crowd.

The sudden second understandably made headlines, and Halsey seemed to deal with a message in her Instagram story afterwards. “Never let anyone really make you nervous or upset, because you are a woman who stands up for you. Do not tolerate disrespect if you identify yourself as” good “. Love you,” it learns.

Since Halsey and G-Eazy are said to have had a real up-and-down relationship, it’s easy to see why the gifted magnificence can be negatively affected if the rapper identity is introduced at a time when it speculates, having fun with to have their music and their followers. The previous couple started advertising in summer 2017, but took “a while” in July 2018. A month later, they reconciled, but it was not final, so they finally parted until the end of October 2018.

Although she tends not to be public about most of the details in her romantic life, Halsey is understood to stand up for what she thinks is right, even if it causes controversy and discomfort. From a couple of previous struggles involving suicide and bipolar dysfunction to the apparent shadowing of the Grammy Awards in an epic speech about the American Awards after it wasn’t nominated and won’t let anyone weaken its strengths ,