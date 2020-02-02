Advertisement

Halsey and Evan Peters definitely know their stuff.

On Saturday, the two made their red carpet debut as Sonny Bono and Cher for the Hollywood celebration of the 100th episode of “American Horror Story”.

Halsey, whose relationship with Peters is now an Instagram official, rocked a colorful, spotted dress, while the 32-year-old American Horror Story actor combined his white jacket and pants with an identical printed shirt.

The 25-year-old singer and Peters stoked romantic rumors for the first time in September when they noticed that they were making themselves comfortable at Six Flags. At the weekend, Halsey shared a photo of the two with their 16.8 million Instagram followers titled the snap “Resident Goths”.

Halsey had previously made an appointment with rapper G-Eazy. Peters, his ex-girlfriend and fellow star in the “American Horror Story”, Emma Roberts, also took part in the bash on Saturday. The 28-year-old actress was photographed on this occasion with co-star Sarah Paulson.

