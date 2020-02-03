Advertisement

Halle Berry had a great Bowl Sunday with her children! The actress and her 11-year-old daughter Nahla, who is almost the same size as her mother, shop in the Grove in LA. Halle’s son Maceo, 6, was also up to date throughout the household excursion.

Halle Berry took her children for lunch and bought them on February 2nd, as can be seen in new pictures taken at the Grove in LA. The actress, 53, was noticed along with her daughter, Nahla and son, Maceo at an outside store. Halle had a food container with her because her children had shown devices on the market.

The bruised actress was dressed casually, wearing a pair of jeans tied to her buttocks and a white sweater. Halle wore her hair in a bun and rocked the sunglasses as she carried a black leather-based backpack over her left shoulder. In the meantime, Nahla stood tall in white jeans. She put on a yellow t-shirt and black combat boots with purple roses. The teenager also wore her brunette hair in two braids with a blue headscarf on her head.

Maceo Halle shares with his ex-husband Olivier Martinezwore black sweatshirts with matching sneakers and a purple t-shirt. Halle was married to Martinez from 2013 to 2016 Gabriel Aubry, which she dated from 2005 to 2010 after meeting on the set of a photo shoot for Versace.

Halle Berry and her daughter Nahla will shop in Los Angeles, California on February 2, 2020. (Photo credit: Backgrid)

Halle, which is designed to keep their private lives private, is never noticed with their children, which makes this sight a pleasant shock. Despite the fact that she’s been busy with her new MMA-inspired film, Bruised, the actress has recently taken another big step from the climax. Nevertheless, it is very lively on social media – especially on Instagram.

In addition to her daily health content, Halle reported on her son in mid-January. “THIS CHILD is my # MCM❤️ without end,” she signed a candy photo of Maceo’s mendacity outdoors with a pair of cool sunglasses.