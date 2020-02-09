Advertisement

Hyderabad: Half of the population of Bangladesh will leave the country if they are granted Indian citizenship, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Sunday.

At the Santh Ravidas Jayanthi celebrations in India, Reddy dared to demonstrate how the citizenship law violates the 130 crore population of India.

“Half of Bangladesh will be empty (vacant) if India offers you citizenship (Bangladeshis). Half of Bangladesh will come to India if you are promised citizenship. Who will take responsibility? KCR? Or Rahul Gandhi? , “he asked. “They seek citizenship of infiltrators. The Indian government is ready to check the CAA if it has a word against one of the 130 Crore citizens, but not against Pakistani or Bangladeshi Muslims,” ​​said Reddy. Pointing out that the CAA has been used on a humanitarian basis for certain persecuted communities in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, some political parties have requested that Muslims from these countries also be granted citizenship.

Reddy threw a pit at TRS and his “friendly party” AIMIM, claiming that they were committed to the electoral bank’s policies. “I am asking the TRS party. I am asking the Chief Minister (KCR). I am asking the Chief Minister to prove whether one of 130 crore citizens of this country is affected by the Citizenship Amendment Act,” the Union Minister said.

He claimed that refugees and infiltrators should not be treated equally, and claimed that parties like Congress sought citizenship for infiltrators from Bangladesh and Pakistan. According to him, some refugees have been in India for 40 years without facilities and documents such as a voter ID card, Aadhar or food card.

