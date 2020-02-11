Half a million species of insects are threatened with extinction - scientists

Advertisement

PARIS, France – Half of the one million endangered animal and plant species on Earth are insects, and their disappearance could be catastrophic to humanity, scientists said in a “warning to humanity”.

“The current insect extinction crisis is deeply worrying,” said Pedro Cardoso, biologist at the Finnish Museum of Natural History and lead author of an overview study published on Monday, February 10.

“However, what we do know is just the tip of the iceberg,” he told AFP.

The disappearance of beetles that fly, crawl, dig, jump and run on water is part of a mass extinction that has only taken place for the sixth time in the past half billion years. (READ: 11 Fascinating Facts About Bees, The Most Important Pollinators)

The last was 66 million years ago when a misguided space stone wiped out dinosaurs and most other life forms on land.

This time we are to blame.

“Human activities are responsible for the decline and extinction of almost all insect populations,” Cardoso told AFP.

The main drivers are dwindling and degraded habitats, followed by pollutants – especially insecticides – and invasive species.

Excessive exploitation – more than 2,000 species of insects are part of human nutrition – and climate change are also taking their toll.

The decline of butterflies, beetles, ants, bees, wasps, flies, crickets and dragonflies has consequences that go far beyond their own downfall.

“With insect extinction, we lose a lot more than species,” Cardoso said.

“Many species of insects are important service providers that are irreplaceable”, including pollination, nutrient cycle and pest control.

Biodiversity hotspots

These “ecosystem services” are worth $ 57 billion a year in the United States alone, as previous research has shown.

Worldwide, plants that require insect pollination have an economic value of at least $ 235 to $ 577 billion a year, according to the UN Panel on Biodiversity Science (IPBES).

Many animals rely on plenty of insects to survive.

For example, a sharp decline in bird numbers in Europe and the United States is due to the collapse of insect populations that have been decimated by the use of pesticides.

Scientists estimate the number of insect species to be around 5.5 million. Only a fifth of them have been identified and named.

“The number of endangered and extinct insect species is deeply underestimated because so many are rare or undescribed,” Cardoso said.

The International Union for the Protection of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species has evaluated only about 8,400 of a million known insect species.

Five to 10% of all insect species have died out since the industrial age peaked around 200 years ago.

Half of the indigenous plant and vertebrate species occur exclusively in about 3 dozen “hotspots” of biodiversity, which cover 2.5% of the earth’s surface.

“These hotspots are likely to house a similar percentage of endemic insect species,” says the study, “Scientists warn humanity about insect extinction,” published in Conservation Biology.

A quarter of a century ago, conservationists issued a “warning to humanity” about the collapse of nature. In 2017, they released a second warning, which was signed by 15,000 scientists. – Rappler.com