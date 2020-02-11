Hair Loves Oscar is a win for Black Hair, Black Vaters and Black Creators

Advertisement

Black hair is beautiful. Black hair is versatile. However, black hair tends to be racial discrimination and criticism, and underrepresentation in the media and in the beauty industry makes it difficult for black boys and girls to see themselves. For this reason, the Oscar for the charming animated short film “Hair Love” is not only a win for the director and author Matthew A. Cherry and the producer Karen Rupert Toliver, but also a win for “Black Hair”, “Black Vaters” and “Black Creators”.

Hair Love follows a young girl named Zuri and her father Stephen. On the day of a big event, Zuri tries to style her hair herself by watching her mother’s tutorials (by Issa Rae) online. When she fails miserably, Stephen intervenes, but soon realizes that the styling process is not as easy as he thought.

Inspired by viral videos of fathers styling their daughters’ natural hair, Cherry Hair Love created to show positive pictures of black fathers. “Black fathers get one of the worst clichés – we’re dead, we’re not around,” he told the New York Times. “The people I know are extremely involved in their children’s lives.” launched a Kickstarter campaign that exceeded their goal: the film ended up in the hands of Sony Pictures Animation and became a book that Cherry wrote together with illustrator Vashti Harrison.

In his acceptance speech for Best Animated Short, Cherry explained why his victory was so important. “Hair Love was made because we wanted to see more representation in animation. We want to normalize black hair,” he said. “There is a very important topic out there. It’s the Crown Act, and if we can help make it happen in all 50 states, stories like DeAndre Arnold, who is our special guest tonight, will stop happening. ”

DeAndre Arnold participates in the 2020 Oscars.

Arnold is a Texas teenager who was suspended from school for wearing locomotives and said he couldn’t walk if he didn’t cut his hair when he finished. His story is known to many black men and women who are discriminated against because they wear their natural hair. A report from Dove’s The Crown Coalition found that black women were 80 percent more likely to change their natural hair to meet social norms and expectations at work, and that 50 percent of black women were more likely to be sent home from work a black woman who was sent home because of her hairstyle. The Crown Act is a law that prohibits discrimination based on hairstyle or hair texture and has already been passed in California, New Jersey and New York. 22 other countries are currently considering this. “The message of this film and my message go so well together,” Arnold told Refinery29 before the Oscars. “I find it really amazing how they approached me and how we can fight this (discrimination) together.”

Cherry’s big win is monumental, but also strongly reminiscent of the history of the Oscars, which banished remarkable art created by people with colors. #OscarsSoWhite has dominated the conversation surrounding the academy since 2015, but in 2020 only one colored person received an actor nomination. Janelle Monae’s opening number at last night’s ceremony paid tribute to the many films the academy had refused this year – many of which were created by and starring, thing thing thing, people with color – but it felt more like it a half-hearted apology as like a changed behavior. These long-suffering voices deserve more than an opening song and dance sequence. You deserve trophies, and Hair Love’s victory should be the rule, not the exception.

