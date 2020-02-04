Advertisement

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Scott Mathers, was on Instagram on February 3rd to draw attention to an elegant picture of herself that featured an eye-catching outfit with zebra-print boots.

Hailie Scott Mathers, 24, tries it wonderfully and she or he has proven it with a brand new, very trendy picture! The daughter of EminemThe 47-year-old shared the epic snapshot of herself on Instagram on February 3. In it she wears an extensive dark brown coat, black pants and boots with zebra print. She also carries parasols and a black handbag while standing outside in front of a tree filled with orange leaves. The timeless splendor used her caption to let her followers know that she shared the look of an app they will be entering.

“Blissful, happy Monday, everyone! I posted this look in the liketoknow.it app for those of you who are thinking of seeing the entire outfit linked (@hailiejade is my username in the app) Do you know if it’s worth coming back in or not? And if you discover this additional benefit? “It says in the heading.

The followers were quick with Hailie’s looks and her joy in sharing them with them. “Sure! I really like your outfits. I used to ask if you submitted them,” wrote a fan. “These boots – you look as good as all the time, Hailie,” wrote one. “I like yours Outfit really! “, Raved a third.

This is not the primary time that Hailie delights her followers with her style and beautiful options. Before her latest picture, she posted a surprising picture of herself as she celebrated the brand new 12 months. In the submit, she may be seen with a glass of white wine and a silver, sparkling jacket. “Happy new 12 months. I’m so excited to see what retail will see in 2020 …” she said.

We enjoy seeing superior photos of Hailie and her guy all the time! We stay up to see what else she quickly shares!