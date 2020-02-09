Hailie Deegan, eager not to make more enemies, OK with second in ARCA Daytona debut

Advertisement

Hailie Deegan raced for the victory in her first race at Daytona International Speedway. The 18-year-old driver finally decided on a second place behind Michael Self in the season opener of the ARCA series.

Deegan, however, gladly accepted the result.

VIDEO: Hailie Deegan: Win everything

“Almost at the end there, I just wanted to end,” she said. “My goal for this race was top three, top five was a victory for me.”

Deegan was a striking distance because she missed a “Big One” wreck that brought out a red flag in the middle of the 80-lap race, and didn’t damage her car when she turned the Chuck Hiers car 10 laps in the outside wall later.

She told reporters that she did not want to risk accumulation at the finish line and was even prepared to push Self, her teammate last year at Venturini Motorsports, to the checkered flag.

That may sound surprising to those who know how aggressive Deegan is on the job. She said on Saturday that last season she created “more resentment than I should have” while racing in the K&N Pro Series West.

Deegan also says she will try to do a better job by not making enemies in 2020.

Deegan’s second place brought her in exclusive company. She joined Shawna Robinson (1999) and Karen Schulz (1988) for the highest finish among female drivers at Daytona (H / T Racing-Reference). She also tied Robinson and Erin Crocker for the highest finish in an ARCA race. Crocker was three times second in the series, once Robinson (H / T NBCSports.com).

