Hailey Baldwin on her love story and Justin Bieber's relationship story

Here and there, sources have spoken to tabloids about how far the dating history of Hailey and Justin Bieber goes back. But let Hailey tell you how she and Justin were friends when she was a teenager, separated, came back years later, got engaged a month after the rediscovery, and married two months later. While it may seem like a whirlwind to outsiders, a lot of history and love have fueled the dynamics of their relationship. Hailey told everything she felt in her ELLE interview.

Hailey explained why things had failed after the first official date in 2016. “There was a time when our life seemed to go in completely different directions,” she said. “I actually think – now that I look back that it’s married – that it was a good thing for both of us, very healthy.”

They spoke to each other a few years later and formally came back together in June 2019: “We were at this conference in Miami and it was the first time that we had seen each other in some time,” she continued. “I remember we were hanging out and I said,” Listen, I am very happy that we are friends again. I want us to always be cool and friends. “He said:” Yes, here’s the thing: we won’t be friends. “And I said,” Oh. Is that so? “I think we were both a little bit unsure of what was going on in the beginning. It was a familiar area, but when time goes by, it’s like getting to know a new person.”

The Justin she was with at the time, “he had grown up,” said Hailey. “I was actually shocked. I think I also grew up very much. He was someone I had always been so interested in and loved very much. Of course it took work and it was worth it between the two of us, but it was worth it. He is an incredible, amazing man and such a good partner to go through life with. There is no one but him I would have wanted to spend my life with. So, I’m lucky. ”

Hailey also said that she and Justin had waited until they were married to move in together. “None of us believed in it, but everyone for himself. If you live with a friend, fiance, or whatever, that’s cool. “

She is also aware that most people are not married at the age of 23. “I can’t judge what my age or friends are going through because it’s normal,” she said. “You should still find out who you want to be with.”

However, Hailey likes other people to be the third bike, although she admitted that her friends are making it difficult for her how cute she and Justin are in public. “Oh my god. It’s endless. We’ll be talking on the phone and everyone will be cute and annoying, having baby talks, and my friends will be like,” Uh, I literally want to puke. I hate you. “Hailey laughed.” I was the third bike with a lot of my friends for a long time, so I don’t feel bad. ”

Alyssa Bailey

News and strategy editor

Alyssa Bailey is the news and strategy editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees the coverage of celebrities and royals (especially Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton).