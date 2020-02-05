Advertisement

While many imagine that Selena Gomez’s new tune “Lose You to Love Me” is a direct recording of ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, Mrs. Bieber – Hailey Baldwin – doesn’t need a drama with anyone.

The 22-year-old newly married mannequin replied to followers who thought they released the tune “I’ll Kill You” in the summer season. Walker was a response to Gomez’s latest 27-year-old monitor.

“Please stop this nonsense,” she told the outlet. “There is no” answer “. This is the full BS.”

“I will kill you” tells the story of a possessive lover who disapproves of any girl who looks like her husband’s remedy. Some texts say, “Please forgive me, I know I’m stingy. I’m not going to play video games about you, I’m going to hell and going to jail about you, boy.”

Many believe that “Lose You to Love Me” is Bieber [25] because it is lyrics that seem to refer to their relationship, along with their 2013 demo “Can’t Steal Our Love” and the change from Gomez to Baldwin in a comparatively short time.

Selena and Justin met from 2009 to 2017, just before they split up for good March 2018. In July of the same year, Bieber was engaged to Baldwin.