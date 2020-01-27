Hackers aim at different NFL teams on social media before Super Bowl

Advertisement

January 27 (UPI) – Several social media accounts of NFL teams, including the Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, seemed to have been infiltrated by a hacker group over the past two days.

The NFL’s own Twitter and Facebook accounts were apparently hacked, while fans from all over the world are preparing for Super Bowl LIV on Sunday in Miami.

On Sunday, the official Chicago Bears Twitter account was the first to start displaying messages from a hacker group calling themselves ‘OurMine’. One of the messages on the account said the cyber attack was to announce that “we are back” and “show people that everything is hackable.”

In the tweets removed since then, the group claiming responsibility said it “could improve the security of your accounts” and sent an email for additional information.

Similar messages appeared on other team feeds and also on the Facebook account of the NFL Monday. Among the social media pages influenced by the hacker group were the Houston Texans, Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, 49ers and Chiefs.

The tweet on the Packers account was published several times after it was deleted. Several other teams have deleted their Twitter profile photos and header images.

“OurMine” has previously been linked to other social media hacks and is claiming credit for breaking the Twitter and Pinterest accounts of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The group also took the honor of accessing the Twitter accounts of Netflix and Marvel, among other organizations.

