The adventure drama Haathi Mere Saathi now has a release date. The film will be released on April 2nd.

In addition to announcing the release date, the creators also unveiled a new poster with Rana standing in front of an elephant. The trilingual film examines the relationship between a mahout and his elephant. The film is also released as Kaadan in Tamil and Aranya in Telugu.

Rana Daggubati is the protagonist in all three titles. While Pulkit Samrat plays Rana in parallel in the Hindi version, the Mediterranean actor Vishnu Vishal plays the role in Kaadan and Aranya. The heroines in all three versions are Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain.

Check out the actor’s tweet:

Back with a national release after 3 years !! Sorry for the delay, but I promise you, it was worth the wait ….. Experience the biggest fight for SaveTheForest in #Aranya (Telugu) #Kaadan (Tamil) #HaathiMereSaathi (Hindi) on April 2nd, 2020 in one Theater close to you. pic.twitter.com/LokSBshloX

– Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati)

February 10, 2020

Regarding the film, director Prabu Solomon said: “I am very happy about the project. The aim of bringing out a story of this size in three different languages ​​is to reach the audience in different parts of India. It is a subject that needs that Attention everyone and should be discussed. I hope we make a difference with the three titles. “

The film is inspired by the unfortunate event that people enter the elephant corridor in Kaziranga, Assam. The film retraces the story of a man who was written by Rana and who spends most of his life in the jungle to protect only wild animals.

The film VFX, produced by Eros International, was produced by Prana Studios, which has worked on Hollywood biggies such as Life Of Pi, Thor and the Bollywood film Detective Bymokesh Bakshi.

