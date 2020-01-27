Gwyneth Paltrow is hosting the first goop cruise this summer

Advertisement

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be on a luxury boat with Gwyneth Paltrow to sail the Mediterranean and talk all about wellness? Well, as of this summer, you no longer have to imagine how Gwyneth is hosting the first goop cruise – aptly called Goop at Sea.

Paltrow has teamed up with Celebrity Cruises to undertake an 11-day Mediterranean cruise on its Celebrity Apex ship. The entire trip focuses on wellness and mindfulness and offers guests the opportunity to take part in a conversation with Gwyneth and Goops Head of Content Elise Loehn as well as workshops for one day. “We have had great success with In Goop Health, our wellness summit that translates Goop’s content into a tangible experience with great sensitivity. This partnership with Celebrity Cruises enables us to introduce Goop to a new audience and meet readers where they are, ”said Paltrow in a statement. “Goop’s brand DNA is based on curiosity and curiosity is an essential part of traveling. With Goop at Sea, we evoke this adventurous spirit with a series of transformative experiences led by some of our most trusted wellness practitioners and healers. “

According to the Celebrity Cruises website, Gwyneth will speak in the form of questions and answers about “her personal wellness trip, her findings, her curiosity and her next path”. The brand announced on Instagram that attendees could do this “Expect to meet our list of pioneering healers, attend transforming body, mind and soul sessions and have a confidential conversation with GP & Elise – plus plenty of surprises. ” who will end the day with Elise. Goop goods can also be purchased on board throughout the trip.

News of the cruise follows The Goop Lab’s debut on Netflix, followed by Gwyneth and her team on six alternative wellness therapies.

Do you wanna board Goop at Sea is available to anyone booking a suite on board the ship and costs approximately CAD $ 990 per day (in addition to the total cruise price). Book your place here.

