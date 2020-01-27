Advertisement

Grand Valley State, Department II, suspended recently-launched offensive coordinator Morris Berger after he made a controversial comment on Adolf Hitler in an interview with the school’s school newspaper.

Lanthorn sports editor Kellen Voss asked Berger which three historical figures Berger would like to have dinner with.

“This will probably not get a good rating, but I say Adolf Hitler,” Berger told Lanthorn. “It was obviously very sad and he had bad motives, but the way he could lead was second to none. I want to know how he brought a group and a supporter together, how he did it. Of course with bad intentions but you can’t deny that he wasn’t a great leader. “

Moss added John F. Kennedy and Christopher Columbus as second and third options.

The GVSU announced on Monday that Berger would be suspended for a “thorough investigation”.

“The statements by offensive coordinator Morris Berger, published in the student newspaper The Lanthorn, do not reflect the values ​​of the Grand Valley State University,” the statement said. “Berger has been suspended and the university is conducting a thorough investigation.”

