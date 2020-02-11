Guterres visits Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib during a trip to Pakistan

Advertisement

United Nations

February 11th 2020

Antonio Guterres is expected to visit one of the most famous Sikh pilgrimage sites next Tuesday.

UN chief Antonio Guterres will visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, during his visit to Pakistan in Kartarpur next week.

The Secretary General of the United Nations will arrive in Islamabad on Sunday to hold bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on that day, and to speak at an event on sustainable development and climate change.

Guterres will “travel to Kartarpur to visit a sacred site, Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib,” deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters here on Monday.

Guru Nanak Dev spent the last 18 years of his life in Kartarpur Sahib, now the largest Sikh Gurdwara in the world.

On February 17, Guterres will also speak at the international conference on the 40-year reception of Afghan refugees in Pakistan, which is being organized by the Pakistani government and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) together with the High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi.

He will participate in a high level panel discussion and other conference events.

Guterres will also meet Pakistani President Arif Alvi.

The Secretary General will be in Lahore on February 18, where he will meet students and attend an event on Pakistan’s polio vaccination campaign.

He will visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib before returning to New York on February 19.

In November last year, the UN chief welcomed the opening of the Kartarpur corridor between India and Pakistan, which paved the way for interfaith harmony and understanding.

“We are pleased that #Pakistan and #India are opening the #KartarpurCorridor today, which connects two important Sikh places of pilgrimage to enable pilgrims to make visa-free cross-border visits to holy shrines,” said the spokesman for the Secretary General.

The Kartarpur corridor connects Dera Baba Sahib in Gurdaspur in India and Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan. It was opened on November 9 by Prime Minister Khan as part of a historic people-to-people initiative between the two countries.

The Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib is located on the other bank of the Ravi in ​​Pakistan and is about four kilometers from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in the Gurdaspur district in Punjab.

According to the agreement between Pakistan and India, 5,000 pilgrims from India can visit the sanctuary every day and the number can be increased in the future.

