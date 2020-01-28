Advertisement

Published: January 26, 2020 5:08:29 pm

A graffiti with swastika with the slogan “White Power” sprayed outside a Gurudwara in Orangevale. (Source: Twitter / @ SikhPA)

A Gurdwara in the US state of California has organized an open house and welcomed hundreds of people in an attempt to spread awareness about the religion weeks after it was accused of a swastika graffiti in an apparent hate crime.

On January 13, the priest of Guru Maneyo Granth saw Gurdwara Sahib in Orangeval words “White Power” and a swastika graffiti on the sign and inform the police.

On Saturday, members of the minority community welcomed hundreds of people from different backgrounds, religions and races to an open house and lunch to reject the hate-fed message, reported the Sacramento Bee news website.

“It is very gratifying to see everyone here in solidarity, shoulder to shoulder. It is very encouraging. We are one, “a member of the community, Jashan Singh, told the people.

When putting on turban, members of the community welcomed people and served vegetarian food, including Chana Sabji (gramjus) and Daal (lentil).

According to the report, there are around 300,000 Sikhs in California, and around 40,000 in the Sacramento Valley alone, according to the local temple.

The open house was organized to inform people about Sikhism and their religious customs.

Open house organizer Dimple Bhullar said: “We just want to make sure that everyone knows who we welcome and train them”.

Bhullar said that the Sheriff Department of the Sacramento County and the FBI are investigating the case of vandalism.

American-American Congressman Ami Bara criticized vandalism and said, “I strongly condemn the racist graffiti spray in a Sikh worship service in Orangevale.”

In a statement, the Sikh American Legal Defense and Education Fund, the oldest Sikh American civil rights and interest organization, had condemned the hateful speech that made the Guru Maneyo Granth Gurdwara Sahib illegible in Orangevale.

