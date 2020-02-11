Gunman dead, 2 officers injured in shooting at Arkansas Walmart

Advertisement

The officials responded to Forrest City’s Walmart after someone called the police to report a man who made threats and “got out of his head,” Lee said at a press conference Monday afternoon. (AP Photo / John Locher, file)

Two police officers were wounded and one gunman was killed in a gunfight in a Walmart store in eastern Arkansas on Monday morning, the authorities said.

Deon Lee, chief of police at Forrest City, said one of the officers was taken to a hospital about 70 kilometers east of Memphis, where he was in an operation. The initial forecast is: “He’ll be fine.”

Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said local authorities had identified the suspect as Forrest City’s 40-year-old Bobby Joe Gibbs, although the State Crime Lab has not yet confirmed his identity.

Lee identified the injured police officers as Lt Eric Varner and Detective Eugene Watlington. Both are assigned to the criminal police and neither wore a bulletproof vest, said Lee.

The mayor praised the officers. “No civilians were injured because of their heroism and quick response,” said Forrest City Mayor Cedric Williams. Walmart spokesman Scott Pope said the company is helping with the police investigation. Walmart is located in

Once the Arkansas Criminal Police Department has completed the investigation into the gunfire, it will forward the file to the local prosecutor’s office to investigate the use of lethal force by the officers.

Tammy Priddy, 57, works at the Simmons Eye Center at Walmart. She said she was preparing patient records for the day she heard eight shots. She said she was hiding under a counter in the laboratory until the shots stopped.

“The first two shots startled me, and then a staff member came in and said it was gunfire,” said Priddy.

She and a member of staff ran away from the building and officials in front of the Walmart ordered her to move as far away from the building as possible. She was not hurt.

“I was too scared to think of anything else than to get myself to safety,” she said. “We directed our thoughts exactly where we were safe and were able to get ourselves to safety.”

After the shootout, the police used yellow tape to form a circle around the Walmart car park. Police cars with flashing lights blocked the streets for charging.

The shop was closed and the employees were sent home. A small shopping center and two petrol stations were not operational on Monday afternoon, as they were within the police force.

Mary Martin, who said she was Gibbs’ aunt, went to Walmart after hearing about the shootout. She said Gibbs had no job, but had previously worked as a DJ.

“He was a good person. He loved his family, ”she said. When asked about Gibbs’ description of how he “talks out of his head” in the store, Martin replied: “It doesn’t sound like Bobby.”

It is not the first time in recent months that a Walmart store has been the scene of a shootout.

A man was injured in a shot at a Walmart in Memphis earlier this month, three people were killed in a shot at a Walmart in Duncan, Oklahoma in November, and a gunman killed 22 people in a Walmart in El on August 3 Paso, Texas.

The retailer has been criticized for inadequate security in the El Paso store and has since tacitly added security to all of the city’s stores with an armed policeman and a security guard.

A spokeswoman for the company said in November that hiring off-duty workers in El Paso was not a blanket issue. It’s unclear what security measures were taken at the Forrest City Store on Monday

