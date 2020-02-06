Guilty NBC: TV just got its first hypebeast Sitcom dad

Advertisement

Debts (2020) Thanks to NBC

The old saying is: “write down what you know”, but in the case of Indebted it is also a matter of “wear what you know”. Levy explains that he wrote Dave like dressing as he and Pally do in real life. “Jackets, cardigans and outerwear are very important for who I am as a person,” says Levy, half joking. Pally is now something of a real blue hypebeast. He is a father who lives in New York and often emphasizes what to wear when he takes his children out of school. “I spend a lot of time looking at and thinking about (clothing),” says Pally. In particular, however, it is not just because he is probably the subject of a paparazzo. He really loves fashion, just like his friends. These are not your father’s fathers. “One of my friends works for NBC Golf and his attacks are always 100% the same,” says Pally. “I have a friend who is a dentist who only wears Y-3 in the office.” Levy agrees and explains that Dave’s interest in fashion mimics his, because he’s not in the industry, but appreciates it. A cursory scroll from the Instagram pages of Pally and Levy confirms that the line between their cabinets and Dave’s is blurry or non-existent.

Of course, Indebted is not a niche streaming program, it is a mainstream network sitcom. So Levy, Pally and costume director Molly Mitchell also had to convince NBC that in 2020 a TV father would have to wear adventurous pieces from young, hip men’s clothing brands – and that this would not prevent everyone from coast to coast to every Thursday. For the most part, Mitchell – who bought clothes directly from labels like John Elliott and Noah and shopped properly at the Dover Street Market outpost – says it was a smooth process. “NBC gave us a free hand to let the style of Dan and Adam dictate the look of the show,” she says, although she acknowledges that this is far from the norm on television: “Usually you see costumes focused on relatability based on the number of viewers they want to watch. ”Helpful, Dave’s looks, although sophisticated, don’t exactly call for attention.

