Gucci names the recipients of his first Changemakers Impact Fund

Advertisement

Image via Imaxtree

16 nonprofits were selected, spanning 12 cities across North America.

Advertisement

icon-facebook

icon-twitter

Gucci accepted applications for its first Changemakers Impact Fund back in October. This initiative was developed in response to the backlash it had received for the publication of a sweater with black and white images. It was created with the aim of promoting inclusiveness and social impact in various communities in North America.

A few months later, Gucci announced the 16 nonprofits selected for the 2020 Gucci North America Changemakers Impact Fund. The 16 organizations, which span 12 cities, “are specialized in expanding diversity and social impact in areas such as art and culture, social justice, justice and education,” according to Women’s Wear Daily. Gucci has pledged to provide $ 1 million annually in funding for this grant, with each of the 16 nonprofits receiving up to $ 50,000 for a one-year funding cycle starting January 1st.

At the beginning of the process, 12 “changemaker cities” – including Toronto – were identified, which were given special consideration during the application process. Toronto’s UforChange, whose mission is to “help young people pursue their artistic and ambitious passions in an inclusive community,” was selected as one of the first winners.

Other award winners this year include the Black AIDS Institute in Los Angeles, the ACLU in Louisiana in New Orleans, the National Youth Foundation in Philadelphia, the Design Core in Detroit and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund in Washington, DC.

“Changes don’t happen in theory but in the community,” said Cleo Wade, one of the co-chairs of the Changemakers Council (a group of social change and community leaders put together by Gucci) last year. “We bring the Gucci Changemakers initiative to life by providing not only money but also time, energy and care for communities that historically and systematically have under-resources and have been overlooked for too long.”

In addition to the Impact Fund, Gucci has pledged to distribute $ 1.5 million over two four-year scholarship programs – Gucci Changemakers Scholars and Gucci Changemakers X CFDA Scholars by Design – to ensure a new era of diverse young people access to fashion receives industry. Find out more here.

icon-facebook

icon-twitter

Advertisement