Advertisement

Last year, after years of waiting, the fucking Buffalo rap crew Griselda finally dropped their Shady Records debut on the WWCD. It was remarkable how little they had changed. On the WWCD, the three Griselda members – the brothers Westside Gunn and Conway The Machine, and their cousin Benny The Butcher – clapped violently over dirty, mismatched beats. And although Griselda isn’t exactly the center of rap music, they’re now cult stars – big enough to command a Fallon performance and a Hype Williams video. So it’s cool that they don’t seem to change the way they work.

Think about it: Griselda member Conway, the heaviest and most threatening member of the crew, has just thrown a loose track on SoundCloud as he did before, and it’s as dirty as you could ask for. Conway triumphantly talks about a hazy guitar cracker from the regular producer Daringer: “I just got the new Mercedes out / and that’s just the money from features that don’t come from Shady Clout.”

The track also brings back an important Griselda element that was unfortunately missing on the WWCD: unclear samples of historical pro-wrestling promos! “Sign Language” got its title from the end when Stone Cold Steve Austin stomped a verbal mud hole in someone’s ass and an audience from the late nineties reacted with absolutely shocked joy at the sight of a middle finger. Listen to the title below.

Advertisement

<noscript><iframe width="100%" height="166" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" allow="autoplay" src="https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/758031430&color=%23ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true"></noscript>

WWCD is now available from Shady Records. Here is to you.