Scientists in Canada have announced the discovery of a new species of dinosaur that is closely related to Tyrannosaurus Rex and roamed the North American plain about 80 m years ago.

Thanatotheristes degrootorum – Greek for “Reaper of Death” – is the oldest member of the Trex family discovered in North America so far and would have grown to a length of around 8 m.

“We chose a name that embodies what this tyrannosaur was like the only known great spike predator of his time in Canada, the grim reaper of death,” said Darla Zelenitsky, assistant professor of dinosaur paleobiology at the University of Calgary, Canada.

“The nickname is Thanatos,” she told AFP.

An artistic impression of the newly discovered art. Photo: Julius Csotonyi / University of Calgary and Ro / AFP via Getty Images

While T rex – the most famous of all dinosaurs – chased their prey around 66 million years ago, Thanatos dates back at least 79 million years, the team said.

The specimen was discovered by Jared Voris, a graduate student in Calgary, and is the first new species of tyrannosaur found in Canada in 50 years.

“There are very few species of tyrannosaurids in relative terms,” ​​said Zelenitsky, co-author of the study that appeared in the Cretaceous Research journal. “Because of the nature of the food chain, these large predators were less common than herbivorous or herbivorous dinosaurs.”

The study found that Thanatos had a long, deep snout, similar to the more primitive tyrannosaurs that lived in the southern United States.

The researchers suggested that the difference in tyrannosaurs’ skull shape between regions could be due to dietary differences and depend on the prey available at the time.