5 years after trying ABC’s Gray’s Anatomy, Patrick Dempsey is making a TV comeback in another one-hour drama – this time at CBS.

TVLine found that Dempsey played the leading role in Ways & Means (fka The Whip), a politically shaped drama by And not using a Hint EP, with which Ed Redlich had only received a CBS pilot order. The possible sequence sees that the former McDreamy has a highly effective congressional head who, after moving religion into politics, secretly works with an idealistic younger Congressman from opposing society to undermine the hopeless system he created. Together they will try to save a lot of American politics (provided they are not caught).

Fairly is co-author of the screenplay with famous GOP politician Mike Murphy, and the duo will play EPs alongside Denise Di Novi, Tom Lassally, and former CBS president Nina Tassler. Joannie Burstein is a co-EP.

If Ways & Means chooses as much as sequence, it could be Dempsey’s first full-time sequence gig since Gray’s departure in March 2015 after 11 years. His favorite character was killed in a car accident.

“It was long enough ago,” he said later about the outcome of his horror. “It was time for me to move forward with different topics and different occupations. I probably should have moved on a few years earlier. I stayed a little longer than I should. “

Dempsey briefly returned to the small screen in 2018 in the epix 10-part restricted sequence The Reality Concerning the Harry Quebert Affair.

