Grey's Anatomy: Production begins with season 16 - see Romantic First Photo

For Meredith and DeLuca, nice days are announced again – at least after the main picture of Gray’s Anatomy’s new season.

“The first day I work with this splendor again,” wrote the permanent member Giacomo Gianniotti on Instagram alongside a lively background picture of him and the main wife Ellen Pompeo (see picture below). “Season 16 of Gray’s Anatomy, let’s go!”

The grins on the faces of the actors were very different from the appearance of their respective alter egos when we noticed them in the final of Could, which Meredith discovered upon receiving a pink brief and her basic squeeze DeLuca behind bars. Regarding Mer’s difficult situation, showrunner Krista Vernoff TVLine recommended that viewers should not assume that the Doc will get her job right away.

“It was an enormous swing that we took,” she admitted to TVLine, in order to displace not only Mer, but also Richard and Alex. “I can’t promise that Gray Sloan won’t be able to handle these documents, at least for a while. I assume they got fired!”

Pompeo also shared a background image of her first season 16 scene with Gianniotti, which she posted in her Instagram story. (Check it out below.)

Gray’s Anatomy starts the 16th season on Thursday, September 26, at 8:00 p.m.