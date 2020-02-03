Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Prize

Advertisement

Two Swedish lawmakers have nominated 17-year-old activist Greta Thunberg for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize. Legislators Jens Holm and Hakan Svenneling only included the title of the younger activist before the nomination interval expired.

Two Swedish legislators have nominated activist Greta Thunberg for the Nobel Peace Prize. According to the principles of the Nobel Prize Committee, members of a nationwide gathering or of authorities and heads of state have the exact right to appoint one.

Thunberg, who was nominated by the Norwegian MP last year, is known for his environmental work. The speech by Thunberg, which was addressed to the last year of the world’s top, was well received and was received all over the world.

The Nobel Prize Committee does not announce any candidates:

The Nobel Prize Committee announces candidates no earlier than when the prizes determine their winners. A Norwegian official is expected to appoint Hong Kong demonstrators for the award. The Hong Kong people who spoke out against the suppressive insurance policies of the Chinese language authorities also attracted a lot of attention last year. Adviser Guri Melby said: “I nominated the people of Hong Kong who endanger their lives and security every day for fundamental democracy and freedom of speech for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize. I hope it will stimulate the # StandWithHongKong movement. “

In his statement to the Related Press, Holm and Svenneling stated that Thunberg is working hard to open the eyes of politicians about the local weather disaster and to remain calm in order not only to adjust to the Parisian settlement, but also our CO2 Reduce emissions.

Thunberg was the face of environmental action:

Greta Thunberg took office three years ago before the Swedish Parliament. Then the actions of the younger activist impressed tens of millions of people worldwide. Thunberg’s protests further heated the world.

Thunberg was also the founding father of an application called Friday for the Future, and actions were organized that involved many younger students around the world. Younger people argue that adults and politicians act very slowly.

In September of last year, Greta Thunberg of the United Nations Local Assembly for Weather Change said: “Anything that is inappropriate. I shouldn’t have stood here. I must have returned to my faculty on the other side of the ocean. Still expect all hope from me? How dare you! You stole my wishes and my childhood along with your empty phrases, but you were lucky anyway. People fight. People die. The entire ecosystem is collapsing. We are at risk of extinction at the beginning and all the stories about financial and financial development that you are talking about. How dare you? “

Greta Thunberg’s approach was very controversial. What do you focus on the younger activist’s candidacy for? Do you think Greta Thunberg deserves the award?