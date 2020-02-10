Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach's relationship timeline

Advertisement

The filmmakers Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are the unofficial queen and queen of the award ceremony. Her films Little Women and Marriage Story from 2019 are each nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture. Last year the couple also welcomed their first child together. Before they compete against each other at the Oscar awards, they can relive the love story of Baumbach and Gerwig from their first film together until today.

2010: Baumbach and Gerwig meet for the first time on the set of his 2010 film Greenberg. According to a report by New York Magazine, Baumach saw Gerwig in 2007 in the film Hannah Takes the Stairs, which Gerwig wrote and in which he played the leading role. He liked her appearance and asked his agent to look at Gerwig’s work role alongside Ben Stiller in Greenberg.

Baumbach’s then-wife Jennifer Jason Leigh was also in the film, whom he welcomed in the same year with son Rohmer. Five months after the film’s premiere, the couple divorced after five months of marriage. According to The New Yorker, Gerwig played no role in the couple’s divorce (which is rumored to have inspired marriage history). “Baumbach and Gerwig set the beginning of their romance at a point after their separation,” it said in the play.

Circa 2011/2012: Gerwig and Baumbach collaborated in 2012 on the film Frances Ha, which they co-wrote. Baumbach directed and Gerwig played in the film. History suggests that the relationship between the creative partners became romantic during this period.

In a 2012 Los Angeles Times article, the couple was referred to as a “real couple.” A 2013 globe and mail story marked the beginning of their romance in September 2011, a month after work on the film began. Neither of them finally commented on romantic speculation, although Baumbach told The Guardian in 2013: “I was led by Greta. Things were clear to me in large part because I knew Greta.”

The potential couple traveled to the festival grounds to promote the film, which Gerwig eventually won a Golden Globe nomination for best actress in a musical or comedy.

2015: Gerwig and Baumbach have teamed up again for the 2015 film Mistress America. She was the co-author and co-producer of the film with Baumbach and Lola Kirke.

The couple should also collaborate on the star-studded series The Corrections, in which Gerwig should star with stars like Chris Cooper and Maggie Gyllenhaal. According to the deadline, HBO passed the project on. (At about the same time, Gerwig’s “How I Met Your Mother” pilot was not included on CBS, entitled “How I Met Your Father.”)

Although the frequent collaborators in real life were a couple, Gerwig later told Vogue that she rejected the suggestion that she was Baumbach’s “muse”. “I remember that I was very frustrated with this and wanted to correct it,” she said to the delivery location for her cover for January 2020. When asked whether her relationship would lead to more job opportunities, she said: “But the answer is yes , of course for so many reasons. But he is also this incredibly important employee and influence on me. The most important thing. But I think that was me. I really wanted to make my own films, so I would have done it anyway. ”

2018: In early January, Gerwig won the Best Picture Musical or the comedy Golden Globe for her directorial debut Lady Bird. In her acceptance speech, however, she forgot to thank Baumbach, which she had pointed out when she appeared in The View. “I had a whole speech I wanted to deliver and I got up there … I looked at Oprah and said, ‘It’s gone,’ she recalled. But I had a whole thing with him. He is my favorite author and my dear first reader. “

It was clear that Baumbach, who attended the Oscars alongside Gerwig this year, did not feel bad.

2019: The past year was undoubtedly the most important for Gerwig and Baumbach. In March, Page Six confirmed the birth of the couple’s son, Harold Ralph Gerwig Baumbach. Gerwig kept her pregnancy under cover when she directed Little Women. But she publicly declared the birth of her child by posing with him on the Vogue cover at six months. She jokingly said that she had given him all the names.

The screenwriters had two other major releases in 2019. Baumbach’s Marriage Story was released in August, while Gerwig’s Little Women hit theaters on Christmas Day. Both promoted their films at around the same time during the award season.

Baumbach told Vogue how their overlapping careers affected their relationship:

“I think the pleasure of writing for us is that it seeps into everything. I would show her an excerpt from my film and a few months later I watch her film. I don’t want to sound uncomfortably happy, but it’s really great to see someone you love doing something and love what they do. I don’t know how to say it differently without saying much. ”

Baumbach and Gerwig both attended the premieres of each other’s films, in which Laura Dern happens to be seen.

They each participated in a director’s roundtable for The Hollywood Reporter. When asked by the moderator how Gerwig influenced Baumbach’s work and vice versa, he said: “It is inexplicable that it is like the roots. She has been there from the start.” He continued: “In all of my films Greta has lines that are actually hers – I mean maybe things that she said in life, but also things that she wrote that I say: ‘Can I use that?’ “

In late January, the couple came to The Late Late Show with James Corden, where it revealed what they called themselves even though they were not yet married. “‘Boyfriend’ sounds like I met him last week,” said Gerwig. “‘Lover’ is disgusting. And ‘fiancé’ makes it sound like there’s an upcoming wedding. So none if it works.” They also remembered waking up to find out that everyone had earned six Oscar nominations.

In their first joint profile interview with THR, the couple discussed how to win the award season (including the time they were separated at the Governors Awards).

They all talked about how closely their processes are intertwined, even if they don’t work together. “When we work on our own projects, we always talk about them and show each other things,” Baumbach told the sales outlet. “I always feel part of what she did. (Little women) is absolutely hers, but it’s not like I woke up one day and this movie is in theaters. She’s been talking about it for a few years It feels like “How great that this is recognized as you hoped it would be.” “

For Gerwig, she admitted: “There is a feeling of wanting to show off each other. At least for me. I remember when I showed Noah cuts or designs from Little Women. He is my favorite filmmaker and my favorite author. That means everything for me what he thinks is good. ”

No matter whose film wins the most on Sunday, the couple has already planned their next project together. Variety reported in July that they would be co-writing a live action Barbie film with Margot Robbie.

