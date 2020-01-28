Grenfell Tower request to check the cladding because the panel member has given notice of termination via the link to the supplier

Advertisement

The second part of the public investigation into the fire at the Grenfell Tower, in which the circumstances and causes of the disaster are being investigated, is to begin after the panel’s controversial resignation.

It is being considered how the high-rise block was wrapped in a flammable envelope. The first phase was the “main reason” for the rapid spread of the flames.

The second phase of the investigation takes place less than two days after the resignation of a newly appointed member of the panel, which was linked to a nonprofit branch of the company that supplied the deadly cladding of the tower block.

Benita Mehra resigned from Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday after it was revealed that she was a former president of the Women’s Engineering Society, who, according to the company’s website, had received funding from Arconic, the supplier of Grenfell’s cladding, last year , for an apprentice conference.

The charred remains of the Grenfell Tower, a desolate monument to 72 residents who were burned when the apartment caught fire on July 11, 2017.

Seventy-two people died as a result of the fire in the West London block after an electrical defect in a fridge-freezer caused a catastrophic fire.

Member of the Grenfell Tower Investigation Committee resigns when the Mayor of London criticizes the appointment

Shortly before Christmas, it was announced that Benita Mehra will succeed Professor Nabeel Hamdi for the second phase of the investigation, which is due to start this year.

It was later revealed that Ms. Mehra is an immediate past president of the Women’s Engineering Society (WES), who, according to the company’s website, received funding from Arconic last year for an apprenticeship conference.

Arconic supplied the cladding on the outside of the West London tower. A report after the first phase of the investigation concluded in October last year that the cladding did not meet building regulations and was the “main reason” for the rapid and “deeply shocking” spread of fire.

Arconic said that an “encounter of unfortunate circumstances” instead of the “mere presence” of the panels caused the fire to spread.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Ms. Mehra said: “As you know, I was hoping to use my experience and knowledge of construction, community engagement and governance within housing management to help the investigation work in the important area EU to help find out how and why the devastating fire happened in the Grenfell Tower.

“However, it is evident that my previous role as President of the Women’s Engineering Society (WES), which received a charitable donation from the Arconic Charitable Foundation in 2017 to support female engineers, has raised serious concerns for some of them, bereaved, survivors, and resident core participants. “

She said her role at WES was unpaid and the Arconic grant was earmarked to fund the mentoring program.

“For these reasons, I have not linked any aspect of my previous role as WES President with my role as a panel member for the Grenfell Tower investigation. In retrospect, this was an unfortunate oversight on my part.

“I am confident that if I had kept my role, I would have been able to do my research with complete independence and impartiality. However, I recognize and respect the depth of feelings of some key participants regarding my appointment. “

Mr. Johnson said, “I can confirm that Benita Mehra wrote to me yesterday to offer me her resignation from the Grenfell Tower’s Inquiry Committee and I agreed. I thank Benita for her commitment and I am very grateful for her sensitivity to the work of the investigation.

“At the start of the Phase 2 hearings, we remain determined to learn the truth about what happened, learn lessons, and provide justice to victims.”

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “This appointment should never have come first. The Grenfell investigation must have the expertise, trust, and confidence of the community, survivors, and survivors to receive the justice they deserve. “

Survivors say that this phase “should expose the people and organizations who have made profit and surpassed our security.”

According to survivor groups, phase two of the investigation must focus on who is responsible for the “devastating renovation” of the 25-story building between 2012 and 2016.

Grenfell United, a group of survivors and survivors, hopes that in the next phase of the investigation, “the people and organizations who have made a profit and agreed on our security will be exposed”.

The group said: “Those in charge continue to reject the guilt and we must accept their continued refusal to take responsibility for the avoidable loss of life.

“You must now be held accountable.

“The truth will be brought to light and at the end of this process it will be clear that criminal charges must be brought about the death of our loved ones. Over two and a half years have passed, but our need for justice has not faded. “

The main architects for the major renovation, Studio E, and Rydon, the main planner and contractor, will deliver an opening speech on Monday. Harley Facades Ltd, Rydon’s subcontractor for facade cladding, is also expected to provide evidence.

Grenfell, built in 1974, was significantly modified between 2012 and 2016, especially by adding a flammable aluminum composite (ACM) cladding on the outside of the concrete. According to the first report, the “exact reasons” for adding the material to the building are of central importance.

The second phase is divided into seven modules, in which it is examined how robust cladding products have been tested and how complaints from local residents to the administration of the tower were dealt with. It is expected to run until June 2021, and more than 93,000 documents have been released to date, the survey said.

